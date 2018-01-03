Wind Chill Advisory through 9 AM Thursday

The next surge of bitterly cold air comes with a stiff northwest breeze and dangerously low wind chills yet again.

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

203 PM CST Wed Jan 3 2018

…Bitterly cold wind chills return late tonight…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

9 AM CST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Expect wind chills to

range from 5 above zero to 5 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Alabama and

southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Frostbite could develop in as little as

30 minutes for exposed skin. Wind chills this low also

increase potential for hypothermia.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.

-Jason

