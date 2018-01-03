× Teen charged as adult for armed robbery at Boaz convenience store, held on $100,000 bond

BOAZ, Ala. — Boaz police have arrested a teenager in connection with the armed robbery at a Minit Man convenience store/Shell gas station located at 1004 US-431.

Police arrested 16-year-old Rickey Ethan Powell, on January 2, 2018 at 8:30 p.m. Powell has been charged with Robbery 1st degree and Theft of Property 4th degree. Because of the nature of the crime, Powell has been charged as an adult.

Investigators made the arrest based on numerous leads generated by citizens and say shares on Facebook were “crucial in developing leads.” Police say Powell admitted to the robbery and told investigators that it was a gang initiation, but refused to comment further. Officers were able to locate the gun used in the robbery near the crime scene.

“The quick arrest in this case is an example of what can be done when people in the community refuse to continue to be victims,” said Chief of Police Josh Gaskin in a press release. “Anyone that would commit a crime of this nature needs to be off of the streets. Because of the efforts of the community and the work of the Officers at the Boaz Police Department and other surrounding agencies, Mr. Powell is sitting in the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 bond.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (F.B.I.) and Etowah County Drug Task Force assisted in the successful conclusion of this case.