Jackson County school system holds a technology development workshop for over 300 teachers

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - Over 300 teachers from all over Jackson County hit the classrooms and became students all over again. "Teachers are learning from teachers how to use technology tools in the classroom," says Shannon McClain, an instructional technology coach.

With technology playing a huge role in this generation of students, it's important that teachers adjust to their learning. This one day workshop consisted of 100 sessions on different apps, tools, and websites that teachers can use in the classroom. "We have some engaging sessions like Plicker and Cahoot. Sessions that are geared towards analyzing data," says McClain.

They had sessions involving a communications application called the Remind App. "Teachers in different classrooms can send out homework assignments or reminders to bring something they need to bring the next day," says Stacey Wilson, a media specialist. They also have sessions including coding and robotics.

Other teachers in the system taught these lessons. "They can explain what works, what doesn't work and look out for this," says McClain.

With school starting back for the spring semester in the next two days, Jackson County teachers are well equipped with new instruments to end the year with a bang.