× “It’s the right thing to do” – Rainsville police officers are asking for coats to give to kids and teens in need

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — Rainsville police officers saw a need for coats for kids and teens in their area and they’re working to do something about it.

Police officers go out every day to be there for the community. In Rainsville, there’s a department-wide effort going on to be there for some of the youngest people they swore to serve and protect.

It all started when the officers did Shop With A Cop over Christmas. They saw a need for warm clothes for kids. “We had some money left over, so we bought them some gloves and toboggans but we didn’t have the money to buy them coats,” Chief Kevin Smith said.

So the officers decided to do something about it. They’re asking for donations of gently used and new coats for kids. Chief Smith says all of the officers are behind the effort and the interest is growing. “We’ve depended on Facebook and word of mouth, and we’ve had a lot of people who have made phone calls who said ‘hey, I’ve got this coat, and I’ve got that coat, can I bring it up,’ and I said, ‘yeah bring it’. We’ll take any size we can,” Smith explained.

“Our goal is to get from newborn all the way to 17, 18 years old.”

You can drop off coats at the police department at any time. There they’ll stay until someone needs one. Anyone who needs a coat can contact the department. “Our goal is to meet any need that we can, and it’s not localized to Rainsville. It’s anywhere in the area. If someone needs a coat all they have to do is come up here and we’ll see what we can do to get them taken care of,” Chief Smith said.

As for the officers, the motive is an easy one. “It’s the right thing to do. It’s what God’s called us to do, and that’s what we’re going to do.”