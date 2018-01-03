× Huntsville’s skating in the park closed Wednesday & Thursday because of extreme cold

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The management team for Huntsville’s Skating in the Park has decided they will need to close down for Wednesday and Thursday of this week. They say the temperature and wind-chill are just too extreme for them to expect their staffers to stay outside for long periods of time.

The rink will open back up on Friday from 4:00-10:00 p.m.

Management says they will monitor the temperatures for Saturday and Sunday before making a decision.

Huntsville’s Skating in the Park is located in Big Spring Park right beside the Huntsville Museum of Art.