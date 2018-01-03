× Customers, former employees want answers after Veloce Indoor Speedway sudden closure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Italian for fast, Veloce Indoor Speedway lived up to the name when the business closed on December 31, with little warning to employees or customers. The doors have been chained and locked.

Now we’re learning some of what may have been going on behind the scenes in the days before Veloce closed.

Theft and embezzlement charges

It appears the lead manager was arrested for embezzlement on December 19, jail records show, charged with taking cash and gift cards from the business.

Steven Culver is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly stealing $2,800 in cash and cards. He has a court date set for Thursday.

This is not the first time Culver has faced similar charges, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years probation in a theft case that dates back to 2013. In that case, he was ordered to pay more than $40,000 in restitution, court records show.

Veloce shut its doors 11 days after Culver’s arrest. The business obviously was worth far more than $2,800, so it’s not clear if the arrest had anything to do with the closure.

Customers and former employees want answers

When Veloce first opened its doors, thrill seekers were excited to take on the 50-mile per hour go-karts.

That’s why the go-kart venue’s sudden closing came as such a shock to people like Kevin Brown who found out when he turned on his TV.

“I knew about it before it ever opened. I was following it so, when it opened I was immediately a customer,” Brown told WHNT News 19 on Wednesday. “I geared up to go race today, you know. I really enjoyed the place. Good fast cars, fun place.”

Veloce offered a promotion in December that drew customers. Now, there are questions about reimbursement for rides that have been paid for, but not taken.

“I believe they had 25 percent off all of their ticket packages and they had a line of folks there,” said Brown. “It was the busiest time I had seen them since they’d been open.”

Customers may be left waiting for a refund, if a prior closing is any indication.

“From what I have been told, when they previously shut down Nashville, there were very little refunds given at all,” explained Addison Fine, who is a former event coordinator for Veloce. “To any of the customers.”

Fine was one of two people to know about the closing early, ten minutes before the business shut down. “The was no prior notice, no information whatever leading up to that that indicated such.”

Employees are concerned that they won’t get their last paycheck that they are expecting on Friday.

Addison Fine joined the Veloce team in October and says the business seemed like it was doing well. “The whole month of December we were apparently outpacing even Knoxville, Tennessee, and their business.”

He was told they would be padlocking the doors at the end of their shift. Fine believes the public has a right to know, “The day after we closed we had a group show up that had paid for a birthday party and they had put fifty percent down.”

The doors reopened briefly on Wednesday, to allow vendors to start the process of removing equipment from the business.

The last thing Fine has heard regarding his paycheck is that the regional manager would be receiving all paychecks and mailing them out. “There has been some rumor back and forth that as to whether or not we’re going to get it.”

Why did the business shut down?

We are working to get that answer. We have spoken to employees and customers who want to know when they will get what they are owed. Customers want to know what happens to their credits for rides that they paid for.

The speedway was taking applications for future employees up until its closing. Customers were also continuing to buy tickets and gift cards until Veloce shut down.

WHNT News 19 has reached out to the ownership group to ask what happens next for consumers who have already made purchases.

We have not heard back.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Veloce was still advertising its “new and improved” 2018 racing league, encouraging people to pre-register and save.