WASHINGTON - Doug Jones is now officially the junior senator for the state of Alabama. This after a swearing in ceremony with Vice President Mike Pence.

Before the ceremony, he sad down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with our Washington, DC crew. We hope you'll take the time to watch the full 6-minute interview with Senator Jones, as we aren't able to air it in it's entirety on television.