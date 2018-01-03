× Colbert County Water Department asks residents to help them locate leaks

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — Due to the loss of massive amounts of water, the Colbert County Water Department is asking residents to help them locate leaks within the water system.

Water department officials ask residents to check secondary residences, outbuildings and stand-alone water outlets for leaks. If they spot a problem, contact the water department immediately for assistance.

Water department managers say it is still okay to let faucets drip during freezing temperatures.