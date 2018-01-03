Burst water line causes intersection to ice over at Elkmont High School

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A burst water line at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and Maple Street at Elkmont High School could cause problems for drivers.

Athens Utilities crews are working to get the issue fixed, but the water is freezing over the road. Police are blocking the streets surrounding the area.

Principal Bill Tribble confirmed the leak in a post on social media. “We have had a major water leak in the football field ticket booth. It has coated the road with ice from the ticket booth to the 3 way stop sign. Please use caution at this intersection. Our county commissioner Stanley Hill will be out first thing in the morning to work on the road. Also police chief Donnie Joe Johns is assessing the intersection for safety.”