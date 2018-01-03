Blood reserve levels reach emergency status in north Alabama

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – A plea for assistance has been issued by north Alabama’s leading blood supplier. LifeSouth Donor Centers across the Valley have reached critical levels in the amount of blood they have in reserves.

The call to action banner went up Wednesday morning outside the donor center in Sheffield. It’s a move LifeSouth managers don’t take lightly.

“We need them. Our hospitals need them. The patients that we support need them,” stated Jody St. John with LifeSouth of northwest Alabama.

LifeSouth services hospitals across north Alabama. The call for help is because they are down to a two-day supply of blood area wide.

“With the start of the holidays, the decline went down,” St. John explained. “Then the weather has gotten really severe with cold weather and people didn’t get out.”

That’s why these donor chairs are empty. Many people have not wanted to get out in the cold temperatures so they stay at home.

As temperatures improve, St. John is hoping donors will come into the center or find a mobile location.

“Blood is one of those products that can not be manufactured, so we need people like yourself to be able to donate blood to help save the lives of others.”

St. John said the Shoals needs 200 donations a week just to keep up with minimum demands.

LifeSouth mobile donation sites scheduled for the remainder of this week are listed below.

On Thursday, the bloodmobile will be at Chad’s Payless Pharmacy, 501 W. College St., Florence, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The bloodmobile will then be set up at Walmart on Cloverdale Road in Florence from noon until 7 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, it will be in Rogersville at Hearts Cry Ministry, 2835 Alabama 101, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Donor Center’s are also located at ECM Hospital in Florence and on the Helen Keller Hospital Campus in Sheffield.

The ECM Hospital center hours of operation are as follows:

Mon: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tue: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wed: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thu: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fri: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sun: 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.

The Keller Hospital Donation Center at 1208 South Jackson Highway is open:

Mon: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tue: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wed: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thu: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fri: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sat: Closed

Sun: Closed