Auburn defensive back Carlton leaving school early for NFL draft

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - Auburn will have to replace a third member of its starting secondary next season.

All-American cornerback Carlton Davis is forgoing his senior season to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Davis, who joins running back Kerryon Johnson as early entries to this year's draft, announced his intention in a letter to the Auburn family via Twitter on Wednesday

"I would first like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the game of football and ultimately blessing me to be in my current position," Davis wrote. "Secondly, I'd like to say thank you for all the unbelievable fall Saturday afternoons you enabled me to experience. I will forever be grateful to the university and the city of Auburn for accepting me as one of your own.

