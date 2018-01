× At least 12 hurt in Georgia apartment fire

DECATUR, Ga. – Firefighters are battling a fire at a Georgia apartment complex. At least 12 people have been hurt in the fire, according to the CBS affiliate in Atlanta.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. At least 20 units have been impacted.

Of the 12 people injured, four are adults and eight are children. All have been hospitalized, but their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.