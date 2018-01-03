Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings to miss title game against Georgia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - Alabama will be without another starting linebacker for Monday's national championship game.

Anfernee Jennings on Wednesday said he had successful knee surgery after going down late in Monday's Sugar Bowl semifinal win over Clemson.

Jennings had perhaps his best game of the season against the Tigers in the Superdome. The outside linebacker had five tackles -- three for loss including his first sack of the season. After the game, Nick Saban said Jennings sprained his knee.

The return of previously injured outside linebackers Terrell Lewis and Christian Miller will help with Alabama's depleted linebacker depth. The Tide will also be without middle linebackers Shaun Dion Hamilton and Dylan Moses, both lost for the season.

