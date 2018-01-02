× TVA asks people to cut power usage during extreme cold

The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking those who live across the Tennessee Valley to cut their energy usage. The voluntary curtailment request is due to the extremely cold temperatures.

TVA asks you to watch your usage specifically during the peak hours of 5:00 – 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Huntsville Utilities is taking the request a step further asking customers to keep electric usage to an absolute minimum. They ask you to turn off any unnecessary lights, as well as high-voltage appliances like washers and dryers as well as “extensive use of cooking appliances.”

Taking these steps could help avoid service outages and reduce the high demand being placed on the electric transmission and distribution systems at this time.