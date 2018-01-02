Sweet Revenge: Alabama Crimson Tide fans celebrate a Sugar Bowl Victory

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The University of Alabama has punched their ticket to Atlanta and the National Championship Game.

The Tide rolled over the Clemson Tigers 24-6 Monday night in the Semifinal round of the College Football Playoffs. The rematch was 358 days in the making.

Since the stunner in the final minutes of last year’s National Championship game, the Crimson Tide has been longing for revenge.

Call it New Orleans voodoo, or superior game planning – either way – Crimson Tide fans were ecstatic this game went their way. “Just feels good to go back,” Alabama Offensive Linebacker Chris Owens, screamed into our camera.

The headline of Tuesday morning’s Huntsville Times says it all – “Sweet Revenge.”

“It’s the best game I’ve ever been to in my life,” says Susan Messmer, a longtime Alabama fan in the crowd.

Tide fans who made the pilgrimage to the Mercedes Superdome had a front row seat to history, a sea of confetti and a Sugar Bowl Trophy hoisted mid-air.

“Total domination, Alabama did what they were supposed to did, came out and dominated the whole ball game,” says Carey Pierce, also cheering for the Tide.

Of course, with every sip of intoxicating victory, comes the bitter pill of defeat.

“Tiger Bait, Tiger Bait,” taunted Sydney Holaday, a Crimson Tide fan from New York.

No matter the outcome, one half of a “marriage divided” was destined for despair. “It’s a family divided, one half is happy and the other half isn’t,” laughs Gordon Paulus. Gordon’s wife Brianna is a longtime Clemson fan. This year, it was her turn to suffer. “She’s going to have to go back to work and she’s just gonna have to deal with it for another year,” says Gordon.

While he is already looking ahead to the next challenge. “We go to the National Championship and beat Georgia’s butt. Roll Tide Roll,” screams Gordon.

Tide Nation now longs for a different kind of revenge – one where the team hoists the National Championship trophy, instead of the other way around.

Of course, this is only one chapter in what may be a long story between Alabama and Clemson.

This was the third postseason meeting, in three years, between the two storied universities.

I don’t think anyone would be surprised to see these two meet up again, in another 365 days.