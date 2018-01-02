× Schools delay start times due to cold weather

Schools across the Valley are delaying the start of classes due to extreme cold weather.

We will update this list as more school systems notify us of schedule changes.

Closings:

Fayetteville, TN City Schools – Schools will be closed Friday, January 5. Classes will resume on Monday, January 8.

– Schools will be closed Friday, January 5. Classes will resume on Monday, January 8. Lincoln County, TN Schools – Schools will be closed Thursday, January 4, and Friday, January 5. Classes will resume on Monday, January 8.

Delays:

Albertville City Schools – Classes will be delayed by 2-hours on Wednesday, January 3, through Friday, January 5.

– Classes will be delayed by 2-hours on Wednesday, January 3, through Friday, January 5. Boaz City Schools – Classes will be delayed by 2-hours on Thursday, January 4, through Friday, January 5. All 12-month employees report to work at the regularly scheduled time.

– Classes will be delayed by 2-hours on Thursday, January 4, through Friday, January 5. Guntersville City Schools – Classes will be delayed by 2-hours on Wednesday, January 3, through Friday, January 5.

– Classes will be delayed by 2-hours on Wednesday, January 3, through Friday, January 5. Huntsville City Schools – Classes will be delayed by 2-hours on Wednesday, January 3, through Friday, January 5. All elementary, middle, P-8, and junior high classes will begin at 10:00am, and doors will open at 9:00am for student drop-off. All high school classes will begin at 10:30 a.m, and doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for student drop-off. Buses will run on a two-hour delayed schedule. Breakfast will be made available each morning. All elementary, middle and junior high teachers / staff may report to work at 9:00 a.m. All high school teachers / staff may report to work at 9:30 a.m.

– Classes will be delayed by 2-hours on Wednesday, January 3, through Friday, January 5. Jackson County Schools – Classes will be delayed by 2-hours on Thursday, January 4, through Friday, January 5.

– Classes will be delayed by 2-hours on Thursday, January 4, through Friday, January 5. Lincoln Academy – Classes will be delayed by 2-hours on Wednesday, January 3, through Friday, January 5.

– Classes will be delayed by 2-hours on Wednesday, January 3, through Friday, January 5. Valley Fellowship Christian Academy – Classes will start at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3, through Friday, January 5.

Be sure to read the WHNT News 19 Closings Policy to see if your school qualifies to be added to the list.