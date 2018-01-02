× Power restored in East Limestone

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The East Limestone Fire Department says the power in East Limestone has been restored.

They say the power was out in neighborhoods off Mooresville Road, south of Highway 72 and along 72.

Crews were working to redistribute some of the power demand to restore power to those without.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has asked people across the Tennessee Valley to conserve energy in an attempt to keep power outages from happening.