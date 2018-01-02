Planning to root on Alabama in the championship game? Make sure you know the price

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- It's all come down to this. Alabama versus Georgia, winner take all. The Tide and the Bulldogs will face off next week in Atlanta in the college football playoff championship game.

If you plan to make the three and a half hour trip to Atlanta, make sure you're ready to pay the price.

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, taking revenge after losing to the Tigers in the 2017 title game.

The Tide not only exacted revenge for last year's loss, but also punched their ticket to this year's championship game. And tickets are what it's all about right now.

One look on StubHub and we saw prices for a pair of tickets range from $1,975 in the nosebleeds of Mercedes Benz Stadium to $50,000 in the mezzanine.

The highest price for two tickets on Ticketmaster is a little lower, but still pricey, starting at $15,000 with the lowest price we saw listed for $2,000.

For those looking to stay overnight, hotels near the stadium are quickly booking up at high prices.

When we looked at Expedia.com, nearly all of the accommodations in the area were booked. Hotels.com showed a more optimistic list but many places are advertising few rooms left.

HotelTonight, a last-minute hotel deals phone app, showed high prices for a Monday, but some of the hotels further from the stadium are still affordable.

Make sure you're also prepared for the game itself with a Gameday guide courtesy of the Alabama Football Host Committee.

So if you're a die-hard Alabama fan and can't wait to see the tide play this coming Monday, be prepared and act fast. When we tried to check out those "low" priced StubHub tickets ten minutes later, they were gone.