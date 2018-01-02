× Mourning the death of the”Father of Muscle Shoals Music”

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The man referred to as the “Father of Muscle Shoals music” has passed away.

Rick Hall, owner of FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, died Tuesday morning according to tourism officials in the Shoals.

Some of music’s most legendary figures have recorded at FAME Studios, including Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin, and Little Richard just to name a few.

FAME Studios, according to its website, has been involved in the recording or publishing of records that have sold more than 350 million copies over the past 50 years and was also the focus of a 2013 documentary.

Rick Hall was 85 years old.