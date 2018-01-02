× Lincoln County, TN schools delay return because of cold weather, flu

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – The Lincoln County Schools system will not return as planned on Thursday. The administration has decided to resume classes again on Monday.

A Facebook post says they are taking measures to ensure a “smooth start to the second semester.”

Employees are checking school buildings and buses, which have not been in operation since Christmas Break, to make sure everything is in working order. Teachers and staff members that were scheduled for a staff development day on Wednesday, January 3, will still need to report for work that morning.

School will resume for all Lincoln County Schools on Monday, January 8.