HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities says they have restored power to south Huntsville. The utility company asks anyone who is still without power to call 256-53-LIGHT to report the problem.

The outage was reported to be from Weatherly Road south to the Marshall County line and from Redstone Arsenal to Green Mountain.

Power has been restored to the majority of customers in the previously reported area. Crews remain on site to monitor the situation and make additional repairs. Anyone still experiencing an issue should call 256-53-LIGHT. pic.twitter.com/iLoXjMpNFu — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) January 2, 2018