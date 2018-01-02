“It was really pretty incredible” – Albertville High School Aggie Band returns from the Rose Parade

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Albertville High School Aggie Band marched in the Rose Parade for the second time; it was an experience band members say wasn’t just theirs – it was the community’s too.

The Albertville High School Aggie Band is used to playing in front of a packed stadium. On Monday though, it played in front of the entire nation. “It was really just an experience I can’t even describe,” said assistant band director Taylor Cash.

“We rounded the corner right when we started on television, and I looked over at two of the dance line girls and they looked at me and they had really big eyes. I said ‘is it what you expected?’ and they said ‘no, it’s way more’. So it was just an experience like I’ve never had before. It was really pretty incredible.”

The band is one of only several high schools in the nation asked to participate in the revered parade and the only high school band from the southeast.

It took the Aggies more than a year to raise just over one million dollars through fundraising and donations, so 445 people could make the trip to the Golden State. “That’s really the humbling thing of this whole process, when you really reflect on the parents, and the community, and the support,” Cash said.

Back home, social media exploded with comments reflecting pride in Albertville, the school, and the band. “It was really a performance that was really just so much more than just the students in the band,” Cash said, “It was really a show of the community and the state, and everything that everyone invested in the band program to really make that possible for us.”

You can bet those kids aren’t going to forget it.

This is the second time the Aggies marched in the Rose Parade. The first time was in 2011.