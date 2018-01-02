Huge lottery jackpots drive many across the state line for tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. - The Mega Million lottery numbers were drawn Tuesday, but if you weren't lucky don't worry, you've got another chance Wednesday night with the Powerball lottery.

Bob Bevill is the manager of the Magic Mile, a strip of lottery retailers in Tennessee just past the Alabama state line. Bevill said they've been staying busy because of the huge jackpots of both the Megamillions and Powerball lotteries. He said the allure of a $440M jackpot will keep people coming to the border.

One of those who made the trek is Cesar Martinez, from Huntsville. He says once he saw how big the jackpot was, he knew he had to make the drive. "I was like I have to go down there and get some tickets," Martinez said. "You never know you might win that money."

If he wins, he said he plans to pay off his mortgage, buy something from his family, take a vacation, then invest the rest. But he knows his odds are slim.

"I heard there's better luck of you getting struck by lightning, than like winning the lottery," Martinez said.

And he's not wrong. Your odds of getting struck by lightning are pretty good compared to winning the lottery, one in 13,500. The odds of hitting a lottery jackpot, roughly one in 292 million.

But this is what Bevill said makes the lottery great. It's an equalizer where we all have the same slim chances, but the same hopes of winning it all. Hopes that even he has.

"I got to have a number, cause you can't win without a number," Bevill said.

He said he can see the best of people in those long lines to buy tickets. "People are so respectful of each other. To have that many people, says something. We haven't figured out what that says, but it's really interesting to see."

The Powerball numbers will be drawn Wednesday night at 10 p.m.