× Family escapes house fire on Monte Sano

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The American Red Cross is helping a Huntsville family after their Monte Sano home caught fire.

The fire started in the chimney and quickly spread to the attic.

The family, including a child, all got out of the house safely.

One firefighter was treated on the scene after slipping on ice.

There is no word on what exactly started the fire.