Doors to Veloce Indoor Speedway chained and locked

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville business that opened back in 2016 has apparently closed up shop. WHNT News 19 received a tip the Veloce Indoor Speedway closed on December 31st.

We went by the go-kart venue today and saw two padlocks chaining the front doors, despite the hours on the door saying it would open at noon. We also saw several people drive up and try to go in.

Veloce opened in 2016 advertising 50 mile-per-hour go-karts. It was located in the old Hobby Lobby location on Old Monrovia Road.

We’ve made several attempts to contact Veloce’s owners. WHNT News 19 will continue to stay on top of the story and update you as we get more information.