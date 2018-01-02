× Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson announces NFL intentions

AUBURN, Ala. – Kerryon Johnson has announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft.

The Auburn running back tweeted the announcement on Tuesday.

“New Year….New Blessings. There aren’t enough words to express hwo grateful I am of the opportunity Auburn University has given me. This is truly an amazing school with an amazing fan base. With that being said….I have decided to enter the NFL Draft. Thank you all for the endless support that has not always been deserved. I love Auburn and the Auburn family. War Eagle! – Kerryon Johnson.”

Auburn head coach, Gus Malzahn released a statement after the announcement was made.