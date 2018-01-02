Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson announces NFL intentions
AUBURN, Ala. – Kerryon Johnson has announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft.
The Auburn running back tweeted the announcement on Tuesday.
“New Year….New Blessings. There aren’t enough words to express hwo grateful I am of the opportunity Auburn University has given me. This is truly an amazing school with an amazing fan base. With that being said….I have decided to enter the NFL Draft. Thank you all for the endless support that has not always been deserved. I love Auburn and the Auburn family. War Eagle! – Kerryon Johnson.”
Auburn head coach, Gus Malzahn released a statement after the announcement was made.
“I would like to thank KJ for all he has done for our program over the last three years. Kerryon has made this team better both on and off the field with his great character, competitiveness and leadership. He will be very successful at the next level and more importantly in life. We wish KJ nothing but the best.”