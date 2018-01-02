× Athens police search for shooting suspect

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting at Willowbrook Apartments on Saturday morning.

Police say around 6 a.m. they received a call about a vehicle hitting a utility pole on Jefferson Street near Market Street. When they arrived, the 54-year-old driver of the vehicle told officers that he had been shot and was trying to drive himself to the emergency room when he wrecked.

The victim was treated by Athens Limestone Ambulance crews and then flown to Huntsville Hospital by MedFlight.

Police have obtained a warrant for Patrick L. Johnson for first-degree assault in connection to the shooting.

Johnson is 23-years-old, 5’6″ tall, and weighs 120 lbs.

If you have any information about Johnson’s location, contact the Athens Police Department at (256)233-8700.

The investigation into this case is ongoing at this time.