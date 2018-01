× Police investigate deadly wreck on Highway 72 West in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Huntsville Police are investigating a late night fatal wreck on Highway 72 west near County Line Road.

According to police, the driver lost control, drove through a median, crossing over the eastbound lanes and slamming into a utility pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the wreck is now underway.