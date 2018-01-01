× Warming centers available in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Designated warming centers are open in Marshall County.

The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency coordinates a list of available places that are designated warming centers. The centers give people a temporary place to stay for a few hours. They’re open during normal business hours and available for people to come and have a warm place to stay during the day.

You can call and ask the individual centers if you can bring food or drinks. You can also ask about bringing your pet.

Room in the Inn in Marshall County provides people a place to stay overnight. For inquiries about that organization, call (256)677-9231.

The following facilities in Marshall County are available as warming centers on the days and times shown. Days and/or hours are subject to change.

Albertville Library, 200 Jackson St, Albertville

10am-7pm Mon; 8am-5pm Tue-Fri

Albertville Recreation Center, 915 West McKinney Ave, Albertville

8am-8pm Mon-Fri; 10am-5pm Sat

Albertville Senior Center, 709 S. Broad St., Albertville

8am-1pm Mon-Fri

Arab Church of Christ, 1005 N Main St, Arab

9am-4pm Mon-Fri

Arab Library, 325 2nd St NW, Arab

10am-8pm Mon-Tue; 10am-6pm Wed, Fri; 9am-3pm Sat

Arab Recreation Center, 761 N Main St, Arab

7am-9pm Mon-Fri; 9am-5pm Sat; 1pm-5pm Sun

Arab Senior Center, 800 N Main St, Arab

7:30am-4:30pm Mon-Fri

Boaz Library, 404 Thomas Ave, Boaz

9am-8pm Mon-Thur; 9am-5pm Fri

9am-3pm Sat

Boaz Recreation Center, 314 N King St, Boaz

7am-8:30pm Mon, Tue, Thur; 7am-5:30pm Wed

7am-3:15pm Fri; 9am-5pm Sat

Boaz Senior Center, 112 S Church St, Boaz

7am-3pm Mon-Wed; 7am-4pm Thur; 7am-2pm Fri

Church of the Epiphany, 1101 Sunset Dr; Guntersville

9am-3pm Mon-Thur; 9am-1pm Fri

Douglas Senior Center, 335 Stadium Cr, Horton

7:00am-12:30pm Mon-Fri

First Baptist Church Albertville, 309 East Main St, Albertville

8am-4:30pm Mon-Fri

First Baptist Church Boaz, 225 S Main St, Boaz

12 Noon-4:30pm Mon-Fri

First Baptist Church Guntersville , 1000 Gunter Ave, Guntersville

9am-4:30pm Mon-Fri

First United Methodist Church Albertville, 204 Madison St, Albertville

7:30am-4:30pm Mon-Thur

First United Methodist Church Arab, 1058 N Main St, Arab

8am-4:30pm Mon-Thur; 8am-12Noon Fri

Grant Senior Center, 307 2nd Ave West, Grant

7am-12pm Mon-Fri

Guntersville Library, 1240 O’Brig Ave, Guntersville

9am-8pm Tue, Thur; 9am-6pm Wed, Fri

9am-2pm Sat

Guntersville Senior Center, 1503 Sunset Dr, Guntersville

8am-4pm Mon-Fri

Lake City Assembly of God, 5025 Spring Creek Dr, Guntersville

9am-3pm Mon-Fri

Martling Senior Center, 4059 Martling Rd, Albertville

8am-12pm Mon-Fri

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 2650 Pine Street, Albertville

8am-4pm Mon-Thur

St Williams Catholic Church, 929 Gunter Ave, Guntersville

9am-8pm Mon-Fri