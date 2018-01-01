Warming centers available in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Designated warming centers are open in Marshall County.
The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency coordinates a list of available places that are designated warming centers. The centers give people a temporary place to stay for a few hours. They’re open during normal business hours and available for people to come and have a warm place to stay during the day.
You can call and ask the individual centers if you can bring food or drinks. You can also ask about bringing your pet.
Room in the Inn in Marshall County provides people a place to stay overnight. For inquiries about that organization, call (256)677-9231.
The following facilities in Marshall County are available as warming centers on the days and times shown. Days and/or hours are subject to change.
Albertville Library, 200 Jackson St, Albertville
10am-7pm Mon; 8am-5pm Tue-Fri
Albertville Recreation Center, 915 West McKinney Ave, Albertville
8am-8pm Mon-Fri; 10am-5pm Sat
Albertville Senior Center, 709 S. Broad St., Albertville
8am-1pm Mon-Fri
Arab Church of Christ, 1005 N Main St, Arab
9am-4pm Mon-Fri
Arab Library, 325 2nd St NW, Arab
10am-8pm Mon-Tue; 10am-6pm Wed, Fri; 9am-3pm Sat
Arab Recreation Center, 761 N Main St, Arab
7am-9pm Mon-Fri; 9am-5pm Sat; 1pm-5pm Sun
Arab Senior Center, 800 N Main St, Arab
7:30am-4:30pm Mon-Fri
Boaz Library, 404 Thomas Ave, Boaz
9am-8pm Mon-Thur; 9am-5pm Fri
9am-3pm Sat
Boaz Recreation Center, 314 N King St, Boaz
7am-8:30pm Mon, Tue, Thur; 7am-5:30pm Wed
7am-3:15pm Fri; 9am-5pm Sat
Boaz Senior Center, 112 S Church St, Boaz
7am-3pm Mon-Wed; 7am-4pm Thur; 7am-2pm Fri
Church of the Epiphany, 1101 Sunset Dr; Guntersville
9am-3pm Mon-Thur; 9am-1pm Fri
Douglas Senior Center, 335 Stadium Cr, Horton
7:00am-12:30pm Mon-Fri
First Baptist Church Albertville, 309 East Main St, Albertville
8am-4:30pm Mon-Fri
First Baptist Church Boaz, 225 S Main St, Boaz
12 Noon-4:30pm Mon-Fri
First Baptist Church Guntersville , 1000 Gunter Ave, Guntersville
9am-4:30pm Mon-Fri
First United Methodist Church Albertville, 204 Madison St, Albertville
7:30am-4:30pm Mon-Thur
First United Methodist Church Arab, 1058 N Main St, Arab
8am-4:30pm Mon-Thur; 8am-12Noon Fri
Grant Senior Center, 307 2nd Ave West, Grant
7am-12pm Mon-Fri
Guntersville Library, 1240 O’Brig Ave, Guntersville
9am-8pm Tue, Thur; 9am-6pm Wed, Fri
9am-2pm Sat
Guntersville Senior Center, 1503 Sunset Dr, Guntersville
8am-4pm Mon-Fri
Lake City Assembly of God, 5025 Spring Creek Dr, Guntersville
9am-3pm Mon-Fri
Martling Senior Center, 4059 Martling Rd, Albertville
8am-12pm Mon-Fri
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 2650 Pine Street, Albertville
8am-4pm Mon-Thur
St Williams Catholic Church, 929 Gunter Ave, Guntersville
9am-8pm Mon-Fri