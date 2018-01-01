No Shaking the Cold: big-time chill through the weekend with a chance of something wintry

Six hundred eighty-eight days ago: it’s been almost two years since the last time Huntsville recorded a low temperature below 10ºF. A few communities hit the upper single digits early Monday, and some may still get there on Tuesday morning: probably not going to get there at the official reporting station (Huntsville International) early tomorrow.

We project an official low near 10ºF with clouds moving in overnight. That’s still cold enough to freeze pipes and create a dangerous situation for animals and people who don’t have access to adequate heating. Temperatures rise toward the upper 20s and lower 30s by Tuesday afternoon. Another cold front brings more clouds and a chance of some snow flurries on Wednesday, and it stays awfully cold through the weekend.

Long-term freeze: Including Sunday’s and Monday’s cold weather, most of us will be below freezing for about 194 hours through midday this Sunday. We’ll have a few hours (up to 6) above freezing on a few occasions: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday ahead of slightly warmer air Sunday afternoon.

Winter weather threat? We see a chance of a close call with some wintry mix this weekend. Saturday looks dry and cold; however, Sunday brings a chance of some rain that might mix with some sleet and/or freezing rain as precipitation begins. Timing is everything! If the rain begins earlier, then Sunday could be messy. If it’s a little later, then it’s just wet. Details are fuzzy at this distance, but it will get clearer later this week.

Model guidance handles extremely dense, cold arctic air poorly at long distances, so we’ll keep an eye out for Sunday/Monday for a chance of some wintry weather.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They're always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the "Daily Forecast" section on Live Alert 19!

