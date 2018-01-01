Multiple Rounds Of Very Cold This Week

We start 2018 with very cold air in the Tennessee Valley. A large trough of low pressure along the east coast brings the coldest air of the season to the Tennessee Valley this week. There is a *wind chill advisory* for all of the Tennessee Valley through noon Monday and again Tuesday. It will feel like below 0 at times. It’s a good idea to stay inside the next couple of days. If you have to be out, dress in layers and cover your extremities.

Here is a look at your highs today! We won’t get above freezing not only today, but also on Tuesday afternoon in most spots.

And guess what? It gets even colder Tuesday morning! Several folks heading back to work Tuesday with single digit temperatures!

Bundle up! This frigid airmass is no joke! We may not get highs in the 40s until next weekend.