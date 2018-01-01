Woman and dog safe after Huntsville Fire and Rescue battle fire on Lily Flagg Circle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A large house fire broke out on Lily Flagg Circle Monday afternoon. Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the two-alarm fire with eight fire trucks.

Huntsville Fire District Chief Russell Merryman said that a woman and her dog were in the home when fire and rescue teams arrived and were able to get out of the home safely. According to officials, the roof of the house did collapse and the biggest challenge was getting to the source of the fire due to the number of combustible items in the home.

Merryman says the fire took about 45 minutes to get under control. There is no word on the cause of the fire just yet.