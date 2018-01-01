× Fire destroys Union Grove house, wind makes firefighting difficult

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Firefighters responded to an early-morning house fire in Union Grove this morning. It happened on Greenbriar Cove Road just after 7:00 this morning.

The fire destroyed the home.

Captain Jeff Burns with the Brindlee Mountain Fire Department arrived first on the scene. He said the home was already engulfed in flames at that point. No one was in the home when the fire started.

Firefighters from Union Grove, Brindlee Mountain and Lacey’s Spring responded to the fire. Firefighters remain on the scene to put out hot spots, however, the wind is making that task difficult.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.