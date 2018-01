× Power restored to most of Madison

MADISON, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities Crews have restored power to most in the city of Madison.

The utility company says he crew is still working to complete repairs, but most should have power back. Anyone still without power should call Huntsville Utilities to report the outage.

