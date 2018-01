× Three-vehicle crash in Gurley leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

GURLEY, Ala. — Gurley Police officers are on the scene of a three-vehicle fatal accident on U.S. 72 and Gurley Pike. Officials confirmed there are two fatalities and one injury in the crash.

Currently, the roads are closed around that area according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

WHNT will update this story as more information becomes available.