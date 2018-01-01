× #12 UCF upsets #7 Auburn 34-27 in Peach Bowl

The #7 Auburn Tigers fell to the #12 University of Central Florida Knights in the Peach Bowl on Monday, 34-27.

UCF sealed the upset with an interception in the end zone with :24 to go.

Auburn trailed at the half 13-6, but UCF opened up the lead in the second half. A blocked field goal and a missed field goal by the Knights kept it a one-score game, giving Auburn a chance into the final minute.

But the Knights were too much for the Tigers in the end.

UCF finished the season a perfect 13-0. Auburn wraps up the year 10-4.