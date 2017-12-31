Your Top 5 most viewed “The Story” for 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - They are some of the stories that made us laugh and even cry. We call it "The Story" and we've compiled a list of the top five most watched for 2017. And we're giving you a link to them so you can see what you may have missed.

We begin with:

#5 - The reason Dwayne and Connie Wilkerson closed the Pikeville Store and Deli in Scottsboro

#4 - Murphy and Lucinda Wilson talk about their Wedding Kiss!

#3 - U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets meet and fall in love. Flash mob proposal.

#2 - Buckle up for a wild ride as the Busted Knuckle Off Road Park gets ready to open in Stevenson.

#1- with almost 6,800 views, Heartbroken Dad visits son's grave at Maple Hill twice a day.