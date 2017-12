The president has made it policy– NASA will plan for a future trip to Mars, but only after returning to the moon. Is that a good or a bad thing?

In this week’s Leadership Perspectives interview we asked that question to former NASA engineer, and now spaceflight consultant, Mike Rudolphi.

Rudolphi says most people don't know what it feels like to successfully land people on the moon. He also says that the policy of going to the moon first may be just what a future Mars mission needs.