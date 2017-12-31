Protecting your home from freezing temperatures

HUNTSVILLE Ala. — These below freezing temperatures can be dangerous for your home and painful for your wallet. The cold weather has us cranking up our thermostats which is creating a high demand for energy.
The Director of Communications and Public Relations for Huntsville Utilities, Joe Gehrdes, said people in this area typically have heat pumps, which don’t work efficiently when we reach below freezing temperatures. At that point the emergency heat comes on.
He said electric bills will reflect that. “That puts a high demand on the system and can cause problems,” Gehrdes said.
He said TVA and Huntsville Utilities are ready, but has some advice for protecting your property.
He said if you are leaving your home for an extended period of time, turn your thermostat down a little bit, but not off to avoid freezing pipes.