One man is in the hospital following shooting in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday night.

Authorities were called out to North Ridge Apartments. When they arrived authorities said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The man was transported to the Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Huntsville police say they are searching for the shooter. Police are unsure where the shooting took place at this time.

