Nick Saban addresses the media one final time before the 2018 Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AL.com) -Nick Saban was the second to hit the podium for the final Sugar Bowl news conferences of the week.

Here’s what he said Sunday morning in advance of the Monday evening game in the Superdome after Dabo Swinney’s turn.

— Linebacker Mack Wilson will have to call plays for the first time since Dylan Moses and Shaun Dion Hamilton are out. Saban said Christian Miller and Terrell Lewis are probably 100 percent after returning to action at Auburn more than a month ago.

— “I sense a little lack of intensity in this room. I have a team meeting with the players today at 2:15 and I hope they’re not of the mindset that I see here today,” a smiling Saban said to the room full of reporters.

