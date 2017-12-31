Local law firm sponsors the Driver Safety Taxi & Tow Service for New Year’s Eve

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — For the fourth year, the law firm of Morris, King & Hodge P.C. is sponsoring the Driver Safety Taxi & Tow Service this holiday season. On New Year’s Eve from 8 p.m. until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, drivers, who may have come into town for a night out AND find themselves too drunk to drive, will have a safe and free ride home.

As part of the taxi & tow service or “tow-truck taxi,” the tow company puts the car on the back of the tow truck while the motorist and one other passenger get in the front with the driver. Take advantage of this service so you can get home safe to your friends and loved ones.

To get your free ride home, just call Barry’s Towing at (265) 851-9778 and tell the dispatcher that you would like the Morris, King, & Hodge Driver Safety Taxi & Tow Service. Let the dispatcher know where you are, and your ride will come to where you are. More details on this service include: the rides are only permitted within the Huntsville metropolitan area and Barry’s Towing will only take you home, not to another location.

Morris, King & Hodge, a Huntsville personal injury law firm, has served families in North Alabama and across the state since 1966.