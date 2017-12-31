× How To Prepare For A Cold Snap

Arctic air is rushing into the Tennessee Valley for the week ahead. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect the first two mornings of the New Year as we could be facing a 48 hour stretch of below freezing temperatures from Monday morning through Wednesday morning. It’s important to know now how to prepare for the cold, since the entire first week of 2018 will feature highs below 40°F. Here are few tips to get through the chill:

For Your Home: Let your faucet drip to prevent pipes from freezing. You can also open the cabinets where pipes are found to allow warm air to circulate around them.

For your furry friends: Make sure pets have a safe and warm place to go. Make sure that they stay hydrated and keep an eye on any small pets for signs that they need to be warmed up, such as shivering.

Livestock should be able to find protection from the wind.

Before You Go: Brace yourself not only for the temperature, but for the wind chill too. The wind chill is what it feels like outside due to the wind. Wind can easily pull heat away from your body, making it feel much colder than the actual air temperature.

Wind chills will range from near 0°F in the morning to 20°F in the afternoon both Monday and Tuesday. If you need be outside, be sure to dress in layers and cover as much skin as possible with gloves, scarves, and hats.

On The Go: Allow your car to warm up as starting it in the cold is harder on the battery. You also want to keep your gas tank at least half full so that you can stay warm if you become stranded.

It’s also a good idea to pack a winter safety kit for your car. This should include some nonperishable snacks, water, and a blanket.