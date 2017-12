× Firefighters respond to house fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Fire responded to a house fire on Delaware Boulevard┬áSaturday night.

According to police, crews arrived on the scene just before 9:30 p.m. The house was vacant at the time of the fire and experienced heavy smoke damage. Authorities said crews put out the fire in about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.