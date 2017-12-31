Beating stress during the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are great for visiting family and seeing old friends, but the stretch from Thanksgiving to New Years can also be very stressful. All that stress can take away from what the holidays are all about.

According to Gena Rawdon, owner of the Madison School of Massage Therapy, sensory overload during the holidays can be tough to handle.

"We are bombarded with commercials, signs on the side of the road, we have the radio on and our music on and it gets magnified in all the stores in the holidays," said Rawdon.

As a massage therapist, Rawdon's mission every day is wellness.

"What massage does for a lot of people is that it gives them a chance to slow down, to step off the wheel as it were...on the rat race we're all on and let their bodies settle. Let their minds settle. There are studies that show a decrease in blood pressure for those who have high blood pressure and it's a wonderful stress reliever," she said.

She adds that a huge stressor in our lives can be how we react to technology.

"We spend an average of five hours a day online. Whether it be on computers or phones or an iPad. Again, that is an awful lot of sensory overload, an awful lot of noise. I don't think we're trained to step away from all the noise and just be quiet.

Creating some quiet time can be an important factor to knocking down holiday stress. Before talking to WHNT News 19, Rawdon created a Facebook poll to ask her clients what helps them fight holiday angst. Finding people that make you smile was a common answer.

"I had one friend who said 'I have to go with people who make me laugh. Sometimes I just need to belly laugh and that is a tremendous stress reliever.' Your body goes through changes when you laugh. Your adrenaline, all that body chemistry, all that moves in different directions. Different endorphins are released when you can belly laugh," Rawdon said.

Rawdon said in this community, there are many people doing very important work on Redstone Arsenal and at NASA. She adds that many of them turn to massage as an important part of their wellness plan in dealing with stress year around.