Wind Chill Advisory in effect through New Year’s Day

As an arctic blast surges south from Canada, temperatures in north Alabama will drop to the teens through the celebratory hours leading up to midnight New Year’s Day. In addition, northerly wind gusts as high as 15 to 25 mph will easily impact internal body temperatures leading to hypothermia, as well as decrease the amount of time for frostbite to develop on exposed extremities (like ears, nose, fingers and toes).
Below is additional information regarding the Wind Chill Advisory.
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
204 PM CST Sat Dec 30 2017
…Bitterly cold arctic front brings dangerous wind chills to the
Tennessee Valley on Sunday night…
Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan-
Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,
Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens,
Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab,
Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg,
Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs,
and Cowan
204 PM CST Sat Dec 30 2017
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO
11 AM CST MONDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Expect wind chills to
range from zero to 10 below zero.
* WHERE…North central, northeast and northwest Alabama and
southern middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…From midnight Sunday night to 11 AM CST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold wind chills will cause frostbite
in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin and increase
potential for hypothermia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
