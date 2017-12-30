U.S. Space & Rocket Center to hold hiring event on Jan. 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- While the holidays are a time free from work or school, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, it's busy!

On Jan. 4 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., the U.S. Space & Rocket Center is hosting their 2018 hiring event!

They'll be showcasing a variety of job opportunities and hiring managers on-site for interviews.

For more information and to see which jobs are currently available, visit the USSRC's job opportunities page, or email jobs@spacecamp.com.

If you plan to attend, bring your résumé and dress in business attire.