Ring in the New Year at a party with a purpose in the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- What better way to ring in 2018 than surrounded by family and friends and making sure the New Year is a bit brighter for our neighbors in need. Everyone is invited to celebrate New Years at Huntsville Times Square.

The family-friendly event will offer live music, a DJ, food trucks and a canned food drive, benefiting The Downtown Rescue mission. Organizers say the goal is to unite the city for a good cause.

The fun starts at 7 p.m. and continues through midnight. Times Square is at the corner of Holmes Avenue and Greene Street, in front of the old Huntsville Times Building. WHNT's Aaron Cantrell will be the MC for the night and he plans to make sure everyone has a great time bringing in the New Year.

