Jury Duty Scam Claims to be from Local Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Blake Dorning with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that their office has received numerous reports of “The Jury Duty Scam” targeting North Alabama residents. This time scammers are posing as employees of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and in some instances, are claiming to be Chief Deputy Kerry Phillips. The Sheriff’s office has reports of the callers spoofing the number (256) 532-3414 to show up on consumers’ caller ID– one of the numbers associated with the Sheriff’s office.

How the Scam Works

Consumers receive a phone or text message informing them that they have missed jury duty and a warrant will be issued for their arrest. Scammers then tell the person that they can avoid a warrant by going to get a Visa Green Dot, Kroger, Office Depot or other type of pre-loaded debit-card for amounts of $700.00 to $1000.00. The scammers will then give another phone number to provide the card number.

Consider the following tips when receiving a phone call regarding missed jury duty:

As a rule, jurors are not summoned via text message or phone. The court normally communicates through mail.

The local Sheriff’s office will never notify anyone by phone of missed jury duty, outstanding warrants or collection of money.

Do not provide money to anyone claiming to represent the court system over the phone.

If you ever question whether you need to appear for jury duty, call your local court system to check.

If this type of call is received, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact dispatch immediately to report it at (256) 722-7181. To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org.