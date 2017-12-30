Help Boaz police identify suspect in armed robbery at gas station

BOAZ, Ala. — Boaz police are investigating an armed robbery at a Shell gas station near the Taco Bell in Boaz and need the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Police say at around 8:18 p.m. on December 29, a white male entered the convenience store and went to the bathroom. After exiting the bathroom, he selected two bags of Cheetos and approached the counter.

Police say the clerk told him what he owed, and he acted as if he had left his money outside. The man then pulled a gun from his waistband and threatened the clerk. The woman opened the register and the suspect grabbed a handful of money before leaving the gas station, running across US-431 to the rear of the nearby Waffle House, where he got in a red Dodge truck and leaves the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boaz Police Department at (256) 593-6812 or send a private message to the Boaz Police Department Facebook page.